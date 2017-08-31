Letter: Are we paying double?

The bridge construction is going so great, and I feel people are getting the hang of the detour. You're definitely building us a beautiful new bridge, but where is the communication? Tom Newland, you have kept us up to date but are deviating to traffic control and fleeting away from construction. As a great job is being done, your demolition tactics are incredible and "entertaining."

I don't think a lot of our community is aware that the stairs to the Hot Springs Pool were demolished, as were the main stairs on the south side of the pedestrian bridge. Do we as taxpayers get to pay for this double work? I am feeling left in the dark.

So with all the engineers, planners, architects and inspectors, why do the stairways keep getting redone? Seems simple compared to spanning the Colorado River.

W. Reed

Glenwood Springs