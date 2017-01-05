Letter: Bad move on recycling | PostIndependent.com

So what would a city do to discourage recycling? Move its recycling center relatively far away from the town and where most people live?

The current recycling center is one of the better services offered by the city. Moving it farther away will undoubtedly lessen the convenience of recycling and add to traffic congestion and pollution.

Please ask your city councilors and mayor to keep the recycling center in the city.

Dale Reed

Glenwood Springs