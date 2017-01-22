Letter: Battlement injection wells | PostIndependent.com

It becomes clearer every day in this country that the people no longer have a voice with public agencies, nor elected officials. That in itself is very alarming and sad.

We are of no importance. Big industries and political entities will have their way against the will of the people in nearly every circumstance. Please ponder that thought.

For years Battlement Mesa has been trying to keep wells out of residential areas, to no avail. Our property values are in the sewer, and those who would choose to move are stuck. It has been shown that injection wells are more likely to cause earthquakes. It just seems downright malicious to put a well right next to the Colorado River.

We can’t drink the water here because of the nuclear detonation at the Rulison site and close drilling. The industry along with other officials delayed notification of the Parachute Creek spill — and then tried to minimize it.

Every time there is a public meeting here regarding drilling, the parking lots are filled with company vehicles as intimidation. The last meeting allowed no question-answer period.

We are being scammed, cheated, not to mention facing compromised health and safety. What this industry and the local politicians are doing is a cheap shot to taxpayers and home owners. Very little empathy nor interest in our position is apparent. Shame on the attitude of superiority behind the decisions being made.

Carol Abbott

Battlement Mesa