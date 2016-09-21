Letter: Bennet’s failings | PostIndependent.com

Hey Colorado, ask flip-flopper Sen. Bennet how come he voted for Common Core but he doesn’t say that in his ad.

He just says that he thinks that the states should be in charge of their own schooling? I think we have been writing him for quite some time and he is just now getting that part? We wrote him about the Unaffordable Health Care Act. Sen. Bennet is going to side with Hilary Clinton.

Now his TV ad states that he is proposing a law to stop those members of Congress from becoming lobbyists after being booted out of Washington. Really Bennet. How long have you been in Congress? You’re getting desperate in trying to get people to vote for you.

I think we need to write Sen. Bennet and ask him when he and Sen. McCain went down to the border and declared that it was the safest place to be, how come you lied to Obama about it. You lied before Congress. Did you get brought up on charges when the taxpayers wrote and said that was a bald-faced lie? No, I think you just laughed all the way to the bank.

Did you stand up and tell President Obama that he should never have taken guns down to the border to see where they would go? I don’t think so.

I think we need some new faces with some new ideas in Congress and Sen. Michael Bennet needs to go back to where he came from in Colorado and let someone else see if they can do a better job of working on the problems in Washington.

Audrey Jane Spaulding

Carbondale