Letter: Best Buddy summer

As summer draws to a close and youth head back to school, the Buddy Program's LEAD (Leadership through Exploration, Action and Discovery) Program team is reflecting on an awesome summer of camp opportunities for local youth from Aspen to Carbondale.

Thanks to the talented, comedic, bright, caring and very energetic 20 middle school students who spent five days with us recently at our annual Dream Day Camp. Campers did an art project with the Art Base, mountain biked with Aspen Valley Ski & Snowboard Club, hiked and explored local trails, rafted with Elk Mountain Expeditions, completed trail work with Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers, and ended the week with a campout at Chapman Campground up the Fryingpan.

Earlier this summer at our annual Youth Camp in Moab, Utah, 27 high school students spent five days mountain biking, canyoneering, rappelling, climbing, rafting and hiking. We would like to thank all of our donors and partners for these wonderful opportunities and making this the best summer yet; we couldn't have done it without you.

John Brasier

LEAD Program Coordinator, the Buddy Program