Letter: Call early and often | PostIndependent.com

Randy Essex’s column Jan. 30, “Propaganda versus the marketplace of ideas,” was right on.

It’s somewhat ironic that it was on the day after Joseph Goebbels secretary died at age 106 (although I did read that on the internet so it could be “fake news”). Anyway, when I was in junior high and high school, the U.S.S.R. was the big evil and we were warned to be aware of the propaganda coming from them.

We now have a man masquerading as president who has a very cozy relationship with the president of Russia, a man who was head of the KGB, the U.S.S.R. secret police. Do you think Donald might have gotten a few tips on running a successful propaganda campaign?

Judging from some of the letters to the editor, it appears to be working. If you are concerned with what is going on in Washington, D.C., take two minutes out of your day and call our senators and representative and tell them that the need to uphold their duty to defend the Constitution of the United States and vigorously oppose any attempt by the Trump administration to subvert our democracy. Call early and often.

Stanley Trulock

Glenwood Springs