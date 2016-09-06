Letter: Choose the right evil | PostIndependent.com

Open letter to Johnson voters, Stein supporters and third party joiners:

Do you think that your candidate can win? More importantly, do you think that your candidate can beat Donald Trump? If not, please think of more than just yourselves. Think of the future.

Yes, I know, I know, the lesser of two evils, blah, blah, blah; sure, it’s all about your conscience.

The fact is, the choice is between evil and EVIL. I agree the whole system is flawed, but not rigged. In reality, one of two people will be elected the next president of the United States. Gary Johnson will not be one of them. Nor will Jill Stein or any of the myriad third-party candidates.

Don’t make millions suffer just so you can have a clear conscience and feel good about your choice.

Idealism seldom trumps realism. Vote for evil in self-defense. I think you know what I’m saying.

JM Jesse

Glenwood Springs