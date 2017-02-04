Letter: Don’t gut ACA | PostIndependent.com

In response to the Jan. 24 guest opinion from our Colorado Congressmen Coffman, Lamborn and Tipton: The World Health Organization ranks the U.S. health system (health care and delivery) globally at No. 31. France ranks No. 1, and Canada 32. All of these congressmen (along with Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet) voted against Senate Amendment 178, which would have allowed importation of prescription drugs from Canada into the United States, at significant savings to many Colorado residents.

In their guest opinion, these congressmen assert “the number of people with health insurance isn’t a good measure of access to health care when many can’t afford to use the insurance they’ve been forced to purchase.” Huh? No one was “forced” to purchase health insurance. However, under the Affordable Care Act, many fellow citizens were able to acquire health insurance, and eliminating the act could leave as many as 18 million Americans without health insurance within one year (source: The Week Magazine, Jan. 27)

Their column includes a multitude of generalities, but no specifics. No realistic, reasonable, affordable replacement for delivery of inclusive health insurance replacement (one that is affordable, inclusive and would cover pre-existing conditions) is proffered by these congressmen.

The Affordable Care Act is not a failure — it enabled millions of fellow citizens to obtain health insurance; those who otherwise would have been denied coverage due to pre-existing conditions. Did it become more expensive than we anticipated? Yes.

But rather than gut the significant benefits and progress that was made under the ACA, it is my expectation that our congressmen ensure that health care remains available, accessible and affordable to all residents of Colorado.

Debra Hanson

Carbondale