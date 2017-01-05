Letter: Feinsinger’s right | PostIndependent.com

I have sat on this letter in my head now for several days. Now it’s time to write it because I can’t get it out of there.

Regarding Dr. Feinsinger and a more healthy diet: A more plant-based diet with much less meat and more fruits and vegetables is healthier for the cardiovascular system and the digestive system, which translates to the whole body. The science has been out there for years. The evidence cannot be disputed.

As far as plant-based diets are concerned, I don’t think I have ever read that they contribute to eating disorders. I was under the assumption that eating disorders are a psychological problem.

Everyone has an opinion, and if I don’t like what they are touting, then I don’t read it, or read it for entertainment.

Also, I can understand why people from a long lineage of cattle ranchers may be a bit biased.

Last but not least, I am not a vegetarian. I do eat meat.

Kathy Miller

Silt