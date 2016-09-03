Letter: Funny business | PostIndependent.com

One has to wonder just what sort of business is being taught and conducted at the University of Colorado Leeds School of Business when the dean has multiple sexual harassment charges against him, one costing the school $40,000, and its student-run cafe is forced to close over fiscal malfeasance in regards to government regulations.

“A university should be run as a business” is the conservative catchphrase of both President Benson and the Republican majority on the Board of Regents.

Fortunately, voters have the opportunity with the election Alice Madden to turn that majority to the Democratic Party and hopefully a return to a focus on education rather than on Republican political correctness.

Then there is the question of what to do with those professors extolling the virtues of less regulation and consumer, supply-side economics. The current spike of wealth and income disparity is, after all, the end result of the ironic, albeit truthfully termed, “trickle-down” economic theory.

Robert Porath

Boulder