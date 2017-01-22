Letter: Good news from GSES | PostIndependent.com

It was a wet, gray, cold January Friday the 13th, but inside Glenwood Springs Elementary School, the kids were beaming with enthusiasm and energy. The fourth-graders performed a song and dance routine and shared with the large crowd their camping experiences at the Black Canyon while also honoring Martin Luther King, Jr.

Did you get to see any of the brochures they made and left around downtown, as great examples of real world work? I feel so positive about what the teachers, parents and children are doing at this school while the steel rises to provide them with a new home. Maybe it is just my age, but there is a special reality created within the walls of this school and within the minds of these bright and energetic children.

They do believe they are part of the CREW, that they belong to the team, that they are important, that they are loved and cared for. While they learn math and writing skills, they are learning life skills which will provide a solid foundation for their (and consequently, our) future.

Thomas Rutledge

Glenwood Springs