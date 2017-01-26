Letter: Great snow at Sunlight | PostIndependent.com

I have been reading dozens of angry letters in the Post Independent for the last several months and I would like to change the tone a little by discussing a treasure we have in our valley.

Please be assured that I have no connection with Sunlight Ski Resort, but I would like to acknowledge the great job they have done with snow management and grooming this season. I ski there two to three times a week with friends and have found the snow to be exceptionally managed. I also ski at the “big” resorts two to three times a week and have found that the conditions and terrain at our home resort are as good or better than the big resorts.

We are really blessed to have a resort like Sunlight in our backyard.

Ray Limoges

Glenwood Springs