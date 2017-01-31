Letter: He’s not Hitler | PostIndependent.com

The future of the Trump administration is frequently imagined to become a dictatorship. Moreover, the rise of Trump is often compared to the rise of Adolf Hitler. I’m clueless to why these assumptions are made. But the point of this piece is not to prove factually otherwise. Instead, there is logic to be saved, because it is currently under a pile of poop. Why is there continual neglect for the patience required to understand our world completely?

All information is at our fingertips, which is a body part controlled by the mind. The strange growth from thought to opinion to fact is strange because when one is oneself’s god, it is easy to stop at opinion and accept it for fact.

The above “facts,” which conceive of a dictatorial Trump presidency are hardly reflections of genuine concern. If genuine concern is an anticipatory effect of fight-or-flight, then we have zero faith in the institutions which enforce justice and order over power. (Yeah, yeah, these institutions slipped up pre-2008 recession).

Since Trump is not Hitler or a dictator, the comparison becomes insincere; an unimaginative attempt which forgoes the man becoming and replaces him with a fictitious man become. Very irresponsible.

Steven Jensen

Glenwood Springs