Letter: Investigate the fraud | PostIndependent.com

Our president has announced that he suspects that millions and millions and millions of people in the country illegally cast votes for Hillary Clinton in the past election, thus unfairly lowering his popular vote count.

I, for one, demand that this matter of millions and millions and millions of cases of alleged voter fraud be investigated immediately. If there is incompetence or collusion found on behalf of election officials at the local, county, state or federal level, all suspected parties must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, along with any of the millions and millions and millions of people who voted illegally.

Thank you for bringing this travesty to the nation’s attention, Mr. President. No less than the survival of our very democracy may be at stake.

JM Jesse

Glenwood Springs