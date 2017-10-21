Letter: Laptops for Kenya

To honor the late Bud Mulcahy of Basalt and Arlington, Texas, we are taking donated used laptops to Kenya in 2018 from the communities of the Roaring Fork and Texas to schools in the Rift Valley, one of which was named after our amazing papa.

We would like to express our kindest appreciation to the company of volunteer Steve "the Mac Man" Elman who cleans and electronically wipes the donated laptops.

Donated laptops can be dropped off at the offices of First United Methodist of Glenwood, Aspen Jewish Community Center, St. Stephen's in Glenwood, St. Vincent's in Basalt, St. Mary's in Aspen, the Orchard in Carbondale, Aspen Community Church, or Christ Episcopal on Fifth near the music tent or alternatively, we can pick them up by calling 970-429-8797.

Lee and Sandy Mulcahy

Aspen