Letter: Learn about ColoradoCare | PostIndependent.com

I’d like to call the attention of local voters to an issue on the November ballot that will have a huge impact on all of us — the ColoradoCare Amendment 69. The idea for a health-care system in Colorado that would cover every Colorado resident began 10 years ago. Gov. Owens appointed a panel of knowledgeable Coloradans who have researched and planned extensively to develop an economically sound program that would meet the requirements of the Affordable Care Act and the needs of all Colorado citizens at a cost much lower than our current private insurance system.

While it is an innovative system (in my mind that’s a good thing) the in-depth research incorporated in its design shows that it is financially sustainable, and would provide health care for all Coloradans at a cost much less than our current insurance system that raises rates every year, especially in this high cost part of the state. After its gradual implementation over the next couple of years, ColoradoCare would charge a premium tax of 10% to residents (often split 6.67% by employers and 3.33% for employees) to provide complete health care. At the same time the plan would pay care providers an income competitive to other states with special incentives for rural areas like ours. What an opportunity for Colorado to lead the way for other states.

There are many details that won’t fit in a letter, but you can learn more about this system, and how it would impact you personally, at a community information session at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31 at the Rifle Public Library or at 6:30 p.m. Thursday Sept. 1 at the Parachute Recreation Center. You can also learn more about the program at www.ColoradoCare.org. Don’t be swayed by ads that cast suspicion. Learn for yourself about this game-changing proposal and see how it would affect you and those you love.

Cathy Carlson

Parachute