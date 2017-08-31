Letter: No fear

The people of Barcelona Spain had the perfect response to the attacks they experienced. They marched chanting, "We are not afraid."

No fear — what a healthy concept. I have learned that there are just two emotions that humans blend to create our whole spectrum of feelings. Fear and love, they are true opposites, like the dark and light plains on the yin/yang symbol. Both are equally potent creative energies.

The decisions we make through love are rewarding, wholesome and expansive. The decisions we make through fear are costly, twisted and contractive. Fear is much easier to sell to sycophants by using lies. Truth is most clearly heard through love and fearlessness.

John Hoffmann

Carbondale