Letter: On propaganda | PostIndependent.com

Propaganda can have two forms: overt and covert. That that Randy Essex pointed out is overt. What was not discussed is covert propaganda. It comes in the form of “I’m OK, you’re OK,” or “don’t ask, don’t tell”, meaning that we won’t discuss our differences. Either extreme has no accountability.

Trump has gotten in between these two forms of propaganda and given us the gift of balancing the two extremes. He wants us to continue to protest and talk and put pressure on those who would suppress us. His barbed inaugural speech made his fellows on the podium squirm. Prove him wrong? No, the challenge is for people on both sides to look at themselves in the mirror and be accountable.

Fred Stewart

Grand Junction