Letter: Praise for police

Well it is here: "Carmagedon," "bridgepocalypse," "grand-disaster," "traffictrosphe." The Grand Avenue bridge is closed and the first day of the detour, all things considered, went as well as it could.

I think a lot of the credit goes to the preparation from CDOT and Tracy Trulove, law enforcement, RFTA, the contractors and their workers, the City of Glenwood Springs and its staff, this newspaper, which has done a great job keeping people informed, and the employers and employees of the Roaring Fork Valley, such as Mark Gould, who have worked so hard to insure as smooth a transition to the alternate detour route as possible.

I wanted; however, to single out and thank the Glenwood Springs Police Department. We are so fortunate to have such wonderful, dedicated men and women serving this great city. Monday morning, within the first hours of the closing at 6 a.m., I had to drive through the detour to get to Rifle for court. What a surprise it was to see the chief of police himself, Terry Wilson, directing traffic at Eighth and Grand before sunrise. And the chief was out there in subsequent days, ensuring that the detour goes smoothly, or as well as possible.

He wasn't alone. Driving to Rifle I saw multiple GWSPD officers directing traffic all along the detour, helping pedestrians cross Grand Avenue and other streets, enforcing the intersection and lane restrictions and keeping people safe. Thanks go to these hard-working officers and their chief for doing such a great job.

The next 90 days are not going to be easy, but with the help of the GWSPD and other agencies, I know it is going to be as smooth and safe as possible. Be safe everyone, and thank you, Chief Wilson.

Anthony F. Hershey

Recommended Stories For You

Glenwood Springs