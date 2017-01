Why does mankind continuously reject the realities of science? Science reports the mule deer numbers are not down because of predation, but the intrusion of mankind on the mule deer’s habitat. So the Colorado Parks and Wildlife is planning a predator hunt to increase mule deer numbers.

The incredible arrogance of mankind! So he can have more mule deer to hunt for fun, he slaughters the creatures who hunt for sustenance.

Fred Malo

Carbondale