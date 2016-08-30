Letter: Recall to duty for veterans | PostIndependent.com

As a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, I am thoroughly disappointed with and betrayed by what I see going on in America. The levels of corruption and abuse of power at the highest levels of our national government trouble me.

I asked myself what I can possibly do as a veteran to continue to honor the oath I took many years ago to support and defend the Constitution. Recently, I learned about a nationwide effort to rein in the power and jurisdiction of the federal government and return much of this power back to the state governments and to the people – in other words, to rebalance power between the state and federal governments originally intended in the Constitution by America’s Founding Fathers.

This nationwide effort, called Convention of States Project (www.conventionofstates.com), also seeks to require the federal government to operate under a true balanced budget as well as the merits of term limits on members of Congress and federal judges.

I am now an active supporter of the project, and I urge all my fellow veterans to take that first step to become educated about this nonpartisan effort. Support for the project by veterans could prove crucial to its success, because we represent the 7 percent of Americans who were prepared to give the last measure of devotion in support of our Constitution.

In addition to the above website, inquiries or requests for group presentations about the effort can be made tocoloradovets@cosaction.com, or call 719-482-5997.

Ron Scott

Monument