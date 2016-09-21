Letter: RFTA Transit TV | PostIndependent.com

As the American-born rugged individualist gentleman, let me publicly give a gigantic thank you very much to Hon. Stacey Bernot, former Carbondale mayor and former Roaring Fork Transportation Authority chairwoman.

The Hon. Bernot, as the RFTA chairwoman, opened the door which, with my push, led to my Transit TV presentation to the RFTA board and its staff on Sept. 8.

Both my extemporaneous oral presentation and five-page typed presentation should be recognized in the official RFTA board meeting record.

I assure this newspaper reading public my delivery to the RFTA board and its staff was stellar professionalism and showmanship in the fashion of our past great American leaders and the old time Rodeo Drive Committee.

Heck, I have lots of star-like showmanship that makes Republican Party presidential contender look like a dwarf star wearing a baby’s diapers and sucking on a baby bottle.

I’ve taken the Transit TV campaign on the road into other affluent ski resort areas like Vail, Steamboat Springs and Jackson Hole.

That’s one of the reasons why I dropped the names of Vail’s Andy Daly and Jackson Hole’s Mark Barron on the RFTA board, because they’ll recall me when I contacted them when I worked at The Beverly Hills Courier newspaper as its sales executive/outside travel who was also assigned to interview them and write feature columns on these then-ski town mayors.

Hon. Barron and Hon. Daly do believe in making money and helping others to do the same, even Young Turks. With these guys there’s no con or slick jive talking or putting go-getters in a trick bag.

Emzy Veazy III

Aspen