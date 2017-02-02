Letter: Risk of bad replacement | PostIndependent.com

A few weeks ago I wrote a piece that was published in this paper as a guest opinion. I gave facts about how the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare for those of you who don’t know it is one and the same) has issues – but those issues were compounded exponentially by the Republicans’ efforts to cut the legs out from under the act, rather than working in our best interests to take a massively complex bill that is already in place and try to make it better. Similar to what was done with Medicare in the ’60s.

They then proclaim “Obamacare is a failure” when they are more to blame than anyone because 1) They refuse to try and fix it, and 2) They are actively trying to make it fail.

Last week, the paper featured another guest opinion, from our Republican congressmen. They are promoting the CARE Act – a Republican replacement plan. This plan will, contrary to the ACA: 1) Raise rates for older people. 2) Children will no longer be able to stay on your insurance up to the age of 26. 3) If you have a pre-existing condition, you better keep your insurance because you will not be able to get insurance once you have an illness you want to be covered for. Your only option will be the reinstatement of high risk pools in each state. This is their version of the fine you have to pay with the ACA. 4) Return of annual limits to health care reimbursements. 5) Lower subsidies – there will be no tax credit for the middle class at 300-400 percent of poverty level. And the others will get less. 6) Eliminate ban against gender discrimination (women will have to pay more). 7) Under the guise of state flexibility, they are proposing to cut Medicaid spending by $715 billion over the next 10 years as well.

I totally agree – what we are paying for health insurance here in the mountains is outrageous. Between how our representatives are treating us for political ideology and the cost of our health care, which is the biggest driver of our insurance rates, we have been ill-served.

I have been one of the ACA’s biggest critics, but at least it was a step in a direction that was positive. We don’t need to reinvent the wheel. Either fix it or take us to Medicare for all. Do you realize that private insurance companies have a 30 percent overhead while Medicare is 3 percent? I ask again – do you want health-care providers such as big hospital groups, pharmaceuticals and insurance companies to get rich on your health or lack thereof?

If you agree with me that this is not a step in the direction of better and more affordable, call Scott Tipton’s office at 202-225-4761, Cory Gardner at 202-224-5941, and tell them so.

Donna Yost

Glenwood Springs