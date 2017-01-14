Letter: Spirit of Christmas | PostIndependent.com

On Christmas Eve my son and I were traveling from Denver (where he had been working) to Cedar City, Utah. About three hours outside Denver (around 1 a.m.) we had a blowout and had to exit the freeway. After changing the tire to a spare, which was a donut, we traveled on to Glenwood Springs for the night.

On Christmas Day, after trying to find a tire shop or towing company that could help us, we were fortunate enough to reach Cicero of Down Valley Tires & Wheels in Gypsum. This guardian angel came to our rescue on Christmas morning; he found the tire we needed in his shop and brought it to us. He then replaced the blown-out tire and we were on our way by 11 a.m.

Because of this man’s kindness we were able to reach Cedar City that afternoon to spend the remainder of Christmas with our families. I would just like to publicly thank this man. He truly was a guardian angel to us and personified the true spirit of Christmas.

​Fred Delgado

Cedar City, Utah