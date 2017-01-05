Letter: Thanks, New Castle drivers | PostIndependent.com

I drive school bus for the RE-2 transportation district. I have a New Castle route that I drive Monday through Thursday. I service all three schools in New Castle. When we are going into Riverside Middle School or Kathryn Senor Elementary, it can get pretty hectic at the intersection turning into the schools.

I would like to personally thank all those drivers who allow the buses to cross in front of them, even though they have the legal right of way. Some days we could sit at that intersection for up to five minutes waiting to cross because there is so much traffic in and out of the schools.

When you are running a timed route, which all of us drivers do, waiting at that intersection for that long can really throw us off schedule. I really do appreciate those drivers, and usually they are the same ones all the time, and I just wanted to let them know that I at least do appreciate their courtesy.

I would also like to thank those drivers who leave plenty of room when they stop for our stop signs and lights. I have small kids who have to cross Castle Valley Boulevard to load and unload off my bus. It is great to see those drivers who are very caring about the kids when we are loading or unloading.

Winter is here, and many of the roads we travel can get very slick. So please remember when you are driving around a school bus to always leave plenty of room.

Kathleen Olson

Rifle