Letter: Thanks, PI | PostIndependent.com

I am ecstatic to hear that the Post Independent, at our little piece of the “many voices” guaranteed via the Bill of Right, are committed to speaking out for the diverse interest of Garfield County, and beyond, according to your Jan. 23 declaration.

This function of the press has been lost to the needs of commerce, but now commerce has gotten so top-heavy all viable change must come from the grassroots. Small towns, counties and the peoples of these forgotten power bases empowered with dignity and respect and inclusion enough to advance the whole of multifaceted community. America’s greatness has always been nurtured in such places as home and hearth, community centers and small-town newspapers. Welcome to the future pundits and politicians only talk about.

Eric Olander

Glenwood Springs