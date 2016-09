Libertarian presidential candidate Gary Johnson may have stumbled over an interviewer’s question about Aleppo, but when Republican nominee Donald Trump was queried about the same subject, he confidently replied:” Aleppo? I know more about Aleppo than anybody, OK? I think he was great! The best! Huge talent, by far my favorite Marx brother. Believe me.” (not an actual quote)

JM Jesse

Glenwood Springs