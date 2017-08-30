Letter: “The Bridge”
August 30, 2017
London Bridge is still standing
It's Glenwood's bridge that's falling down
About as long as I can remember
That bridge has been around.
It's the only bridge I've ever known
For years it's carried me safely home
Through rain and sleet and driving snow
I've always known which way to go.
But now that bridge is coming down
There's so much traffic to move around
Out with the old and in with the new
Man will always do his best to improve the view.
And there's a bridge over troubled water
We Americans sure love our cars
Driving off into the future
May the new bridge carry us as far.
Robert Basinger
Rifle