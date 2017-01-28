Letter: The value of the march | PostIndependent.com

We walked together, hundreds of us, quietly, peacefully, determinedly, for a variety of reasons. To me, the walk represents our sense of place, our sense of community, our sense of belief that together we can and must protect those values and beliefs and actions that represent and embrace the reasons we are here. Only by walking together, traveling together along the path of community, can we preserve and protect and enhance and resolve our issues.

Our issues are many — pick one — and remember we are all here, in America and in the Crystal River Valley, because at some point, we, or our ancestors, made a choice to be here.

With that choice, comes an obligation. The walkers, independently, without any identified mission, or signs, or chant, or group direction, represented the recognition that together we can do so much, with respect and dignity.

Dorothea Farris

Carbondale