Letter: Trickle-down voting | PostIndependent.com

As a member of the 99 percent, the 47 percent, and as a card-carrying socialist for the last 53 years, I was radically in disagreement with Stan Rachesky’s response in the Sept. 2 edition of the Post Independent to Camille.

One can only hope that trickle down voting will prevail in November. My vote will negate Stan’s, and Camille’s will provide a majority. Life is good. On Labor Day, my house flew the American flag in respect for all the workers who have made this country great.

Luke Bradshaw

Grand Junction