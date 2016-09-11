Letter: Unbuilding the confluence | PostIndependent.com

Among the many amenities offered by the town of Steamboat Springs to its residents, I admire most the development along the Yampa River as it carves it breathtakingly beautiful way through the town.

The city officials have cultivated the natural grasses along the river’s banks, planted more trees where some have fallen and left to return to nature, and added large boulders along the river’s edges. The boulders are not only attractive, but they are also used by children of all ages to climb on or to jump from into the river.

At one spot where the warm overflow water from the Old Town Hot Springs Pool flows into the river, boulders have been casually placed in circles to create small hot pools, which children and adults enjoy.

A walking and biking trail hugs the side of the river on its 17-mile meander through town. Benches, picnic tables and gazebos offer areas to stop and rest awhile. The rest of the activities are on the river — kayaking, rubber tubing or just plain floating down the river.

The citizens of Glenwood Springs have an even better opportunity to enjoy its two rivers flowing through town, the Roaring Fork and the Colorado, because it has a natural confluence area that could be a haven for its citizens to embrace the area’s beauty and enjoy the peace it offers.

I called the Steamboat Springs city offices to ask if they have problems with the homeless along the Yampa. The man with whom I spoke responded: “No, we have places were the homeless can get food, and then we help them on their way. We probably don’t have the problems you have because you have I-70 and a lower elevation.”

My point is: God created our beautiful confluence in this town only once. Let’s treat it like the magnificent place it is and develop multidwellings elsewhere.

Marice Doll

Glenwood Springs