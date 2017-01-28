Letter: What a true thief is | PostIndependent.com

Once again I must take keyboard in hand to correct yet another distortion of reality perpetrated by Kevin Stephenson. In his letter to Eric Olander, published Jan. 19, he attempts to explain the meaning of the word “thief” by using the Bible as his source of the definition, calling a thief one who comes to “kill, steal, and destroy.”

The Bible is not a dictionary, it is a book of fairy tales, an interesting read for sure, but hardly something that one should use to define a word. According to Merriam-Webster’s dictionary, the definition of the word thief is “one who steals, especially stealthily or secretly.” The Oxford dictionary defines a thief as “a person who steals another person’s property, especially by stealth and without using force or threat of violence.” A close reading of the above two definitions will show that a thief does not kill or destroy; their hallmark is the exact opposite, taking without either killing of destroying.

Just give Donald Trump and his billionaire buddies a little time, Kevin, and they will show you what a true thief is. Don’t worry though, when they are finished they won’t kill us, we’ll just wish we were dead.

Chip Nealy

New Castle