Letter: Who’s trustworthy? | PostIndependent.com

Speaker Paul Ryan recently criticized the timing of the FBI’s release of information about its interview with Hillary Clinton, claiming that the timing was deliberately done on the Friday before Labor Day, calling it “the most buried time you could ever put out a story.” He then goes on to say that the move makes the FBI “look like political operators versus law enforcement officers.”

Hogwash. Every major news organization picked it up and ran some kind of story with it, either negative or positive, depending on their bias. Ryan went on to toss out some Trumpian innuendo with his question of “the connection between the Clinton Foundation and official acts of the State Department.” Republicans have parroted this line for months now, with no credible or verifiable examples to back it up.

Mr. Trump, on the other hand, has a record of improper and illegal pay-to-play malfeasance dating to the 1980s. The most recent ones are political contributions to state attorneys general for Florida and Texas, whose timing “coincidentally” happened immediately prior to those attorneys general dropping investigations into Trump University. Trump himself has stated unequivocally that, “When they [politicians] call, I give. And you know what? When I need something from them, two years later, three years later, I call them, and they are there for me.” In Iowa in January he stated: “When I call, they kiss my ass. OK?”

Ryan continued dissing Hillary Clinton with “I think she has trust issues, real credibility issues.” Really? What’s not to trust? That she won’t reliably lie or make up stuff or change position virtually all of the time like his own party’s candidate, whom he endorsed with about as much vigor and excitement as he’d show going in for a root canal without anesthesia?

If honesty is the only bar by which one is going to judge presidential candidates, this shouldn’t even be a contest. Mr. Trump has racked up 3,500 lawsuits in his business dealings in the last 30 years. That’s one every three days. Hillary has trust and credibility issues? Check the mirror, Republicans.

Bob Shettel

Carbondale