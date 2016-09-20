Letter: Writer for PitCo | PostIndependent.com

I am voting for Scott Writer for Pitkin County commissioner because I have always felt that the five-member board allowed more adequate representation than the state-required three-member county boards.

Our county is diverse, informed, large and, in many ways, complicated by its diversity. The issues that each representative must study and the decisions that must be made are complex and far-reaching. Transportation, water needs, protection of our cherished wildlands and fragile environment, protection of wildlife and habitat, impacts of climate change, population growth, social needs, recreational demands, lack of adequate or appropriate housing, ranching and mining demands, lifestyle differences, waste management and recycling demands, types of jobs and availability of skilled employees, communication mechanisms … and more. All are issues with which a commissioner must be familiar and informed.

County commissioner is a full-time, life-consuming task. Our complex lives require commitment, dedication, perseverance and a true love of place and community. To do the job well, one must reach beyond this valley to become familiar with statewide and national issues. One must be comfortable with budgets and complex proposals and management styles and diverse needs and approaches to resolution. Only significant experience in a variety of interests and both personal and professional confidence will enable the individual to address the issues and the inevitable differences of opinion with skill and a will to resolve those differences to best benefit the residents for whom the commissioner serves.

A review of Scott Writer’s history and experiences indicates that Scott has the knowledge, skills, interest and motivation to represent us well. His work and lifestyle experiences both in the valley and beyond will serve us well as we move forward into a future with new challenges and unknown demands. A conversation with Scott clearly demonstrates his commitment to our communities, our people, our place, our life in Pitkin County.

Vote this fall for Scott Writer, Pitkin County commissioner.

Dorothea Farris

Rural Carbondale