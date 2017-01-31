Letters: Send Dreamers home | PostIndependent.com

I guess you’re one of those that just can’t get over that Hilary lost the election.

Last week, your paper asked: “Should ‘Dreamers’ be given legal U.S. residency?”

No. There are a lot of Hispanics who took lessons, learned English and proudly kept at them, paid their money in and became a citizen. Should we just let everybody come into this country who can climb over the wall, go under the wall and bring in drugs and keep on coming?

When is enough ever enough? No, the Dreamers, if they haven’t already applied for citizenship, have not paid for anything, should just go back to where they came from.

This isn’t too hard to understand. No means no. People are sick and tired of having to train a Hispanic and then turn around and give him your job. If you’re not already a citizen, then just do both of us a favor and go back to where you came from. We are not supporting any more Hispanics than have already become citizens.

I don’t care what you damn poll says, these are the facts.

Audrey Jane Spaulding

Carbondale