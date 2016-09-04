Readers Say Thanks | PostIndependent.com

Pancake breakfast helps Kiwanis serve community

We would like to extend a big thank-you to all attendees, volunteers, local businesses and entertainers that made the 62nd annual Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast a big success on Aug. 13.

Over 800 meals were served at this major fundraiser for the Glenwood Springs Kiwanis evening club. Funds raised will once again be used for youth scholarships and other worthwhile community projects.

A special thank-you to the four major sponsors: Village Inn provided the pancake batter; McDonalds donated orange juice, cups and coolers; True Brew Coffee Service served coffee; and the GSPI continues to provide valuable marketing support.

Thanks also to our 39 table sponsors: Alpine Bank, ACE Roofing, ANB Bank, American Furniture Warehouse, Bank of Colorado, Berthod Motors, Big Horn Toyota, Climate Control, Dalby, Wendland & Co., Downtown Drug, D.M. Neuman Construction, Roaring Fork Co-op, Flooring America of Glenwood Springs, Glenwood Springs Ford/Subaru, H-P Kumar, Hot Springs Lodge & Pool, Jeff Leonard-State Farm, Modern Kitchen Center, MPA Consulting Engineers, Neil-Garing Insurance, Pattillo Associates Engineers, Nelson’s Auto Body, Professional Auto Body, Roaring Fork Furniture, James Setterberg Dentistry, U.S. Bank, Valley View Hospital, Summit Canyon Mountaineering, Cross Propane, Gerber Collision & Glass, Roaring Fork Rentals Inc., Glenwood Insurance Agency, Pine Stone Co., Sweet ColoraDough, High Country Engineering, KMTS Radio, Mountain Chevrolet, Knights of Columbus, Stifel, Russo’s Pizza and Conoco.

A variety of entertainment was provided by Walter Gorra (keyboards), Don Howanick (Spanish guitar), Glenwood Magic by Greg Guardiano, and Cookie the Clown.

Thanks again to all of you for making this a special day and supporting the annual Kiwanis project that allows us to better serve the youth in our community.

Jeff Leonard & Dan Like

project co-chairs

and the Glenwood Springs Kiwanis Club