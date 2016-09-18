Readers Say Thanks | PostIndependent.com

YouthEntity’s Fall Ball a success

I am writing to express my appreciation to everyone who attended and helped make YouthEntity’s first annual Fall Ball on Sept. 10 a success.

Thanks to our event sponsors Equus Private Wealth Management, Aspen Maintenance Supply, The Aspen Times, RJ Stumpf Construction, and the YouthEntity board of directors, all proceeds from ticket and raffle sales go directly towards supporting our programs that served 2,700 kids last school year.

We are grateful to the following individuals and organizations who donated to our auction: AETHER Apparel, All Pets Mobile Vet, Alpine Ace Hardware, ASH + AMES/Lydia Clay, Aspen Center for Cosmetic Medicine, Aspen Film, Aspen Sports, Belly Up Aspen, Carlton McCoy, Clark’s Market, David Rasmussen Design, Hair Bar, Kenichi Aspen, Krabloonik, Mauka Yogurt Shop, New Belgium Brewing, Roaring Fork Conservancy/Sarah Woods, The St. Regis Aspen Resort, Taylor Creek Fly Shop/Gifford Maytham and Tonic Juicery.

Our Youth Squad board of local professionals presented the Fall Ball and spread the word about YouthEntity’s goal of helping every youth in the community to be job ready, career ready and life ready. Thank you to co-chairs Jonathan Fillman and Heather Hicks and members Sydney Horwitz, Rose Laudicina, Andy Luersen, Carlton McCoy, Kyle Okeson, Naomi Peters, Oneal Peters and Amy Roldan.

Party guests enjoyed wood-fired pizzas and cocktails at the Limelight Hotel and danced the night away to beats by DJ Folami. I want to send additional thanks for photography by Draper White; perfect lighting by Alchemy; beautiful flowers by Modern West Floral; and a sturdy dance floor donated by the Little Nell.

At YouthEntity, we prepare youth for future success through real-world learning experiences. For more information or to get involved, please visit YouthEntity.org.

Sincerely,

Kirsten McDaniel

executive director, YouthEntity