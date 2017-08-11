Letter: To the left | PostIndependent.com

I just love the Post Independent's "unbiased" reporting on the Raise immigration act (8-6-17).

First they interviewed Jennifer Smith, who makes her living keeping people here illegally from being deported. No bias there. Then Jon Fox-Rubin, executive director of helping immigrants in the valley (illegally?) chimed in another unbiased opinion.

Next a couple of Democratic pols, Polis and Bennet, added their 2 cents worth of "progressive" liberalism. Score: Left-4, Right-0.

The PI even dug up a Republican from South Carolina who doesn't mind screwing legal U.S. workers to make more money for billionaires off cheap, illegal labor.

I think if you're going to do an op-ed piece, don't try passing it off as "news" on page one. I just discovered a new oxymoron: the Post Independent and unbiased reporting. So sad.

Bruno Kirchenwitz

Recommended Stories For You

Rifle