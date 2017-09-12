Letter: Trail through yard?

I was shocked upon attending the Pitkin County Open Space and Trails presentation on the Crystal Trail route options to see that one of the route options is literally right up my family's driveway and through our front yard where my children play every day (and not at all following the old RR grade).

At no time in the nearly 20-year history of this trail planning process has my family been consulted about the trail going through our yard. We are appalled at the county's lack of courtesy and professionalism in this matter and can't help but wonder if they are treating others this way as well. We sincerely hope that they take a different tack going forward.

Mollie Shipman

Carbondale