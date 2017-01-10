Letter: Trash franchise needed | PostIndependent.com

The Glenwood Springs City Council has decided to relocate the city recycling facility from downtown to the South Canyon landfill, a 14.4-mile round trip from the current location. The average passenger vehicle would have to haul 500 pounds of office paper or 50 pounds of glass just to offset the air pollution generated by making the trip. I haven’t heard any residents say they think South Canyon is a good location.

This would seem a perfect time to reinstate a city trash franchise. Through a competitive bid process, one trash service would be selected to provide curbside trash and recycle pickup to all homes, businesses and municipal facilities, presumably at a lower cost to all.

A trash franchise would not only reduce the recycling demand and save money, it would reduce the volume of trash truck traffic in our neighborhoods and busy streets by 80 percent. A small recycling center could then be located at the airport, municipal operations center, City Hall parking lot or on a leased corner of one of the many paved acres of unused parking at one of the malls.

Martha Cochran

Glenwood Springs