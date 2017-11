Letter: Unsubstantiated claims

I am a resident of Parachute and have a child that attends Grand Valley High School. I recently read a letter the Post Independent published that was written by a former student at the high school.

I am truly baffled that you would publish something lacking any kind of facts or statistics to back up such claims. The Post should be ashamed of itself for putting unsubstantiated claims on such a public platform and jeopardizing our kids' reputations.

Becky Schaeffer

Parachute