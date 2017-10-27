Letter: Vote for history

The Glenwood Springs Post Independent has come out against Ballot Issue 1A, stating that "let's have a plan before we approve a history tax." Perhaps if the editor had taken the time to read Resolution No. 17-37, which was passed by a unanimous vote of the Garfield County commissioners on 8/14/2017, to allow for Ballot Issue 1A to be on the Nov. 7 ballot, it would be very clear that a plan does exist.

It is true that an abbreviated edition of the six pages of the resolution is shown on the ballot simply for space reasons. The six pages of the resolution give detail plans on how the money raised by the mill levy will be spent, who will administer the funds and how the funds will be accounted for; all under the oversight of a citizen board and the Garfield County commissioners.

The plan has been worked on by Commissioner John Martin and members of the community for over a year, and is very well thought out and very direct in its scope and funding.

Please take the time to go to HistoricGarfieldCounty.org and click on the link, Read the Resolution, to determine for yourself that the six pages of 17-37 included a detailed plan, and this is not just a bunch of history buffs wanting to waste your money as the Post editorial implies.

As a commercial property owner and homeowner, I don't like more taxes, but there are certain things I feel we must step up and pay the extra cost for, and one of these things is our museums. If what we were, what we did, and how we lived is important, then we must have museums to continue to display our history. It's important to vote yes on 1A. Don't be misled.

George Pearson

Rifle