Letter: Vote yes on 4A

Residents within the Grand River Hospital District will soon be asked to approve Measure 4A providing bond funds for the replacement and expansion of E. Dene Moore Care Center and expansion of Rifle's Grand River Hospital. The importance of approval cannot be overstated for residents of all ages. The availability of quality health care provides jobs, increases area desirability and provides critically needed services at a local level.

The care center has reached the end of its useful life and is badly in need of replacement and expansion. This facility serves individuals of all ages for rehabilitation after a surgery, injury or illness. While the facilities are in need of improvement, the quality of care is unsurpassed in this area earning a rating of 98 out of 100 by HealthGrove and earning a top 5-star score by U.S. News. Doubling of the current 54 beds at the current location will allow more people to benefit from this outstanding care.

Grand River Health owns and operates E. Dene Moore Care Center and Grand River Hospital. These facilities complement one another providing local medical services to care center residents while also providing a local option for hospital patients in need of long-term recovery. Passage of 4A will allow the hospital to nearly double its current in-patient capacity of just 12 beds and allow for an expanded scope of medical services. The hospital currently turns away about 50 percent of prospective patients due to lack of bed capacity. Demand will only increase with a growing population in western Colorado. There will never be a better time or a more economical option for expanding services and capacity.

And here's the really good news: About 85 percent of the funding for Measure 4A will be paid for by the oil and gas industry. The monthly impact on property taxes for the average homeowner will be less than cost of one dinner at fast-food restaurant.

Joel (Joe) Carpenter

Silt