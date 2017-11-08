Letter: Walking bus praise

I agree with Rob Stein, superintendent Roaring Fork Schools, that all of the teachers and staff in the district deserve a huge thank you for all they have done to turn the negative impacts of the bridge and school construction into positive experiences for the community and for the children they teach and mentor.

As a volunteer for the walking school bus, I believe Jordan Schoeller, who headed this innovative and successful effort to reduce auto and bus traffic during the detour, deserves special praise and thanks. She kindly, effectively and intelligently guided students, volunteers and teachers with consistent effort, patience and good humor. Jordan is representative of the positive impact hardworking teachers have on their students and on the community as a whole.

All of the teachers who assisted Jordan and the walkers were, as teachers do over and over, taking on extra duties to support the children they teach and care for. All of the volunteers were the lucky ones. We were able to get to know and enjoy both students and teachers (and get some exercise in the bargain).

I am grateful for the positive experience the walking school bus provided and believe the children benefited immensely from the cold morning walks and the sometimes very warm afternoon walks. The children deserve A-pluses for helping the community in a positive way during the detour.

Carol Buick

Glenwood Springs