Letter: Watch your head

While riding my bike to work on the Rio Grande Trail on the first day of the bridge closure, I was pleased to see so many folks commuting to work on bikes. However, I was shocked and dismayed to see so many riders without helmets — more than with.

I recognized a couple of avid riders who always where helmets on a "regular bike ride," but they must think accidents don't happen on the concrete/asphalt path. Everyone I know who has had a bad bike accident (including me) had it on the path. Please, always wear a helmet while riding.

Helen McQueeney

Glenwood Springs