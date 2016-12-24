 Letter: What’s best for cars | PostIndependent.com

Letter: What's best for cars

It has long been my understanding, from reading and from talking with mechanics, that the best way to warm up your car (regardless of its age) is to drive it. This also reduces both gas consumption and pollution. The Carbondale Board of Trustees deserves plaudits, not criticism.

One might suspect that the issue is more about the discomfort of sitting in the cold than about what’s good for the car.

Howard Williams
New Castle