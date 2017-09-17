Letter: What’s correct?

Ross Talbott's recently published hallucinatory parable of his victimization caused by "political correctness" was shocking. I thought he was a man of faith and compassion, but alas he appears to be just another: "Hey, you immigrants get off my lawn!" Trumpist. In Don we trust.

A righteous man once wrote: "But if anyone has the world's goods, and sees his brother in need and closes his heart against him, how does the love of God abide in him? Little children, let us not love in word or speech but in deed and in truth." — 1 John 3:17-18

To borrow Ross' words: "See how it all works?"

JM Jesse

Glenwood Springs