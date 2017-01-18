Letter: Where’s housing need? | PostIndependent.com

At its Jan. 19 meeting, City Council may be deciding on a request to allow increased housing density to enable the construction of rental condos at 2225 Midland Ave.

In the Jan. 17 Post Independent, there are 32 help wanted ads. Eight of them are for positions in Aspen, four in Basalt, three in Carbondale, two in Rifle, and one each in Eagle, El Jebel, Silt, Vail, and (even) Lake Tahoe. Seven are for unspecified locations, and three are for positions in Glenwood Springs. So why should our City Council lean over backward to encourage the development of more rental condos when many of them are likely to be rented by people who work in other locations?

Moreover, why should City Council think it wise to approve more high-density housing while the labor force in Garfield County has not been growing, but rather, shrinking (according to statistics posted by the chamber of commerce)? And why should City Council make any special arrangements for more high-density development along Midland, which will certainly result in more traffic in our town?

Here’s hoping City Council supports smart growth by not encouraging unnecessary housing density in unwalkable locations such as 2225 Midland.

Nick Kelly

Glenwood Springs