Letter: Where’s Johnny? | PostIndependent.com

Recently, Mike Vidakovich wrote a piece about some of the inspiring people that he has met throughout his running career. He must have had to fill some space because he included me in this list of local legends.

Thank you for the kind words, Mike.

All of these folks are admirable for their running skills as well as their personalities. I feel, however, that Mike missed one of the pillars of our running community, Johnny Utah.

Johnny Utah is a staple at many local races. He is a Glenwood Springs native that knows nearly everyone and is admired by all. Each year, he hosts a couple of races from his home in West Glenwood. His races are simple and low key, much like Johnny himself. Johnny has a magnetic personality that truly unites not only the running community but the community as a whole.

Johnny is a modest and kind soul that welcomes everyone with open arms, from the seasoned veteran, to the nervous first-time racer. His name should also be heralded as one of the greats. He is a good runner and just a heck of a guy.

Josh Hejtmanek

New Castle

Editor’s note: “Johnny Utah” is Mike Vidakovich’s running name.