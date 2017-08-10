Letter: White privilege | PostIndependent.com

On the one hand there is the boorish, self-aggrandizing pathological liar that is Donald Trump and on the other the millions of people who accept as normal that the president of the United States be this deranged. The driving force behind this phenomenon, most simply put, is race. A large percentage of white America will never accept racial equality in any form. That Barack Obama could hold office with intelligence, dignity and grace for eight years was too much to bear. Immigration, voting rights and affirmative action in hiring and education are seen as threats to white privilege, wealth and power. Slavery may have been abolished, but white supremacy is very much alive today.

Robert Porath

Boulder